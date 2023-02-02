(Council Bluffs) -- All seven suspects in a fatal shooting incident in Council Bluffs are now accounted for.
Council Bluffs Police say 30-year-old Devin Adkins is in custody in Shreveport, Louisiana. Adkins was the final suspect wanted in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Tucker Dobberstine of Fremont in early January. Adkins' arrest follows that of 20-year-old Angelina Michaelson of Council Bluffs, who turned herself in to authorities early Wednesday evening, and those of 19-year-old Trebor Carman and 20-year-old Dontre Hudson, both of Council Bluffs, who were taken into custody early Thursday morning by the Southwest Iowa Fugitive Task Force at a location in Omaha.
Three other suspects were arrested on Wednesday--20-year-olds Keshawn Houtz-Mayfield, Traavon Thomas and Treianna Hudson, all of Council Bluffs. All seven suspects are charged with 1st degree murder and 1st degree robbery.