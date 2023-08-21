(Sidney) -- A major water meter replacement project is another step closer to completion in Sidney.
During its latest regular meeting, the Sidney City Council approved the installation of the nearly 100 remaining meters through Ferguson Waterworks, LLC, for over $15,100. The meter project was added to a USDA grant for the city's water system overhaul that began five years ago. As of October 2022, nearly 450 of the city's 535 meters had been replaced. However, since then, Water Superintendent Chris Sokolowski says the third-party contractor assigned to the project has been unable to finish the replacement efforts.
"They were found unsuitable to the task and we were not able to finish it with them," said Sokolowski. "Now, Ferguson Waterworks, whose the supplier of these meters, has reached out to us and essentially promised us that they have found a third-party contractor who will meet and exceed all the needs of the rest of the installations."
Officials with the original third-party contractor cited variances in sizes, an inability to access or locate meters, and other meters requiring additional work. Sokolowski noted they would only use funds previously allocated towards the meter project.
"That money actually should have already been spent if the previous company had finished the job," Sokolowski explained. "But, that difference was taken out and this is what's left."
Sokolowski says he will keep the council updated on the project's completion. Also, regarding the city's water system, Sokolowski is asking the council to consider putting a generator at the transfer station for the city wells.
"So, at the moment, we have to take the trailer with the portable generator and drive it out there, hook it up, and transfer power manually," he said. "There's been several thoughts and ideas that maybe we could put that trailer in a building out there, but I would say it would be cheaper and more efficient if we have a generator that can be outdoors without the need for a building and all that space--just like we have at the water plant now."
He adds the old generator also leaks diesel and is not waterproof. The council agreed to place the item back on the agenda with possible action to allow Sokolowski to meet with the city's engineers on potential pricing for a generator. Sokolowski also expressed interest in weatherproofing the city's wells.