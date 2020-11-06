(Council Bluffs) -- The search for a new president at Iowa Western Community College is nearing completion.
Three finalists participated in a campus visit, interviews and public forums this week to succeed the retiring Dr. Dan Kinney. Kinney announced at the beginning of this year that he would be stepping down in August, however, he agreed to stay on until a replacement was found. He has led the institution for 26 years. Finalists for the position include Kinney's son -- Dr. Daniel Kinney -- as well as Dr. David Hinds and Dr. Charles Lepper. Speaking at a public forum Thursday, the younger Kinney says he and his father are not the same type of leader.
"He's been an amazing mentor to me my whole life," said Kinney. "I've learned good things from him, but also when you have a mentor there are things you learn that maybe you want to do a lot different in regards to that. I think our communication styles are probably quite a bit different. I'm a big collaborator, let's get some evidence, let's talk, approachable and things like that."
Kinney currently serves as president of Iowa Central Community College as has over 25 years of experience in higher education. He says community college presidents are now being asked to wear a number of hats, including fundraisers and lobbyists.
"We are not in a state yet that requires a completion agenda, where the success of our students coming out are going to tie to our funding formulas," said Kinney. "Which brings me to another feature: advocacy. I've been in two other states prior to coming here working with the legislators. You guys have got lucky. We've got a new one in the district here that can really help out, but really working with the legislators out there."
Hinds recently retired after serving five years as president of Victoria College in Texas. He says IWCC's mission to serve its community stood out to him.
"Some colleges have taken the word 'community' out of their name, which I don't really like," said Hinds. "I know that sounds very simple, but it's simply the fact that the word community is still in the name of your college. That's impressive to a candidate, or at least impressive to me."
Hinds started his career in education as a high school teacher, before moving into the private sector. He later returned to higher education, including stints in Maryland and Texas.
"I have a passion for higher ed," said Hinds. "I've committed my professional life to higher ed. I think I did a good job at Victoria College. I think if you were to ask anyone at Victoria College if I did a good job, I think -- to the person -- you would get a 'yes.' Whether that's a community member or faculty member or staff member or board member. I don't think I've done my best work yet, and I'd like to do it here."
Lepper currently serves as Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management at Salt Lake Community College in Utah. He says he was the first person from his family to attend college.
"I started in developmental remedial math, and I felt less than and I was embarrassed," said Lepper. "But because of the people at that institution who believed in me, who supported me, it led me to this point today. I get a little bit emotional talking about that, but that is part of my passion for the work that we do in community colleges as open-access institutions that change individual lives, that change families and that change generations and communities."
One of his first jobs was in his home town at Ivy Tech Community College in Indiana, which had seen nearly 30,000 automotive jobs leave. He says he saw firsthand the value the community college system can have on a community.
"On my very first day, I was seeing students who I went to high school with," said Lepper. "I was seeing students who were parents of friends that I had had in the community. I got what community colleges do."
Following the final interviews this week, members of the search committee are anticipated to complete a site visit to the institution of their preferred candidate before negotiating a contract. The new president is expected to start on January 1st, 2021.