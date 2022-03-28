(Missouri Valley) -- Three finalists have been named in the Missouri Valley superintendent search.
School officials announced Friday evening the finalists of Brett Abbotts, Christi Gochenour, and Jay Lutt. Currently serving as principal for Roosevelt Elementary in the Council Bluffs Community School District, Abbotts has also previously served as an assistant principal, athletic director, and special education teacher with the AHSTW School District. Gochenour currently serves as the secondary principal in the Logan-Magnolia Community School District. Previously, she was a school improvement and professional development consultant with Green Hills AEA and has also served as an adjunct professor at Morningside College. Meanwhile, Lutt currently serves as superintendent and pre-K-3 principal in the Westwood Community School District, previously serving as superintendent at Farragut and Hamburg, as well as an elementary principal and curriculum director in the Moravia, Orient-Macksburg, and Prescott districts.
Missouri Valley's School Board has worked with Grundmeyer Leader Services in the superintendent's search, and board and stakeholder teams will conduct interviews with the three finalists on March 31st. The board plans to discuss and reach a final decision soon after the formal interviews.
The finalist selected will succeed Brent Hoesing who recently accepted the vacant Lewis Central superintendent job. The new superintendent's tenure will begin on July 1st.