(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah-area youth will have at least one place to go this summer for recreation.
Earlier this week, Shenandoah's Park and Recreation Board voted to open the Wilson Aquatic Center for a shortened 2020 season June 18th. Park and Recreation Director Chad Tiemeyer tells KMA News the opening is contingent upon the expiration of Governor Kim Reynolds' public health measures prohibiting free swims in municipal pool facilities.
"Now, again, that's not to say she can't push it back," said Tiemeyer, "or open it up sooner before that. But, we're still going to hopefully keep with that date of opening the pool June 18th. So, fingers crossed, if she keeps working forward in opening things up, free swims should be pretty close behind."
Reynolds allowed lap swimming and swim lessons to resume at pools last Friday. Tiemeyer says the board reviewed both CDC and Iowa Department of Public Health guidelines before making its decision. Ultimately, he says the board kept kids in mind.
"What it boiled down to is the park and rec board just wants something for the kids to do this summer," he said. "That was kind of just their main reason for going forward with that. With everything going on, kids have been out of school for at least two months now, and were looking forward to a normal summer. Although we can't provide that, we can at least try to give them something to do."
Tiemeyer expects some restrictions to be in place when the pool opens.
"We may have to get rid of deck chairs," said Tiemeyer. "We may have to cordon off some areas such as picnic tables. We're not sure on the concessions yet. They're not allowing concession stands for baseball and softball for the summer. We're hoping we can still sell pop and candy--maybe not hot dishes, or anything. That's something we may face."
In addition, Shenandoah's Community Fitness Center opens Monday at 9 a.m., with social distancing regulations in place. More information is available for the Shenandoah Park and Recreation Facebook page.