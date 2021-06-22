(Red Oak) -- KMAland firefighters were put to the test by a hay bale fire Monday afternoon.
Firefighters from numerous area departments responded to the fire at 2228 148th Street northeast of Red Oak. Red Oak's Fire Department was sent to the scene shortly before noon. Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce tells KMA News firefighters arriving at the scene found dozens of hay bales ablaze.
"The first arriving units did report that we did have 50 hay bales on fire," said Bruce. "Approximately 15 yards to the east was a pole barn with farm equipment in it. We had farm equipment on the exterior of this building, located just north of where these hay bales were at. So, we had to get in and get our exposures controlled. The outside of the building was so hot, you couldn't even touch it."
Bruce says departments from Stanton, Elliott, Grant and Villisca provided water tankers under mutual aid, and Montgomery County Emergency Management provided support on the scene. Firefighters also tapped into a rural water fire hydrant as a filling station.
"Once we got adequate staff there, we were able to start suppressing the fire," he said, "and did that while we contacted Green Tree for an excavator, as we had to just bury the bales. As most are well aware, they'll just sit there and burn continuously. We also had two hoop buildings and a lot to the south of where they fire was at, that at one point we did have embers going towards. So, we just had to take the opportunity to get those buried."
With assistance from mutual aid and farm hands, Bruce says firefighters brought the fire under control.
"The farm hands that were there were instrumental in getting the remaining hay bales out of the way, so that we didn't have more of them catching on fire," said Bruce. "Then, once we got the hay bales down into the hole where they could be buried, they were able to come in with some of their farm equipment and assist in getting them covered up with dirt, and getting the situation rendered."
The chief says high winds blew embers from burning garbage into the bales and sparked the fire.
"They lost the 50 bales--they're a total loss there," he said. "It most certainly could have been worse. It was just the hay bales that were damaged. Thankfully, the firefighters were able to get in there, and get the other equipment and the buildings protected."
Firefighters were at the scene for almost four hours. No injuries were reported.