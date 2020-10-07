(Treynor) -- It took teamwork from several agencies and residents to bring a Pottawattamie County field fire under control Tuesday afternoon.
Numerous local departments joined Treynor's firefighters in tackling a fire located near 310th Street and Elm Tree Road northeast of Treynor. Treynor Fire Chief Dan Roberts tells KMA News the fire started near a tractor and grain cart and spread northeast, consuming approximately 100 acres. Roberts says Treynor, McClelland and Oakland firefighters responded to the initial call at around 3:20 p.m.
"The reason that other departments were dispatched with us up front," said Roberts, "is that we already have a policy set in place because of the dry conditions to have extra aid immediately sent right off the get-go. We were glad to have that set up ahead of time, and prepared for that, although we needed several more departments to help us with that."
Other agencies summoned for assistance included the Lewis Township, Council Bluffs and Carson fire departments, plus Pottawattamie County Emergency Management, the Pottawattamie County Conservation Board, and the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office. Roberts says dry, windy conditions combined for a dangerous situation.
"We were dealing with winds the other day," he said, "a wind out of the southwest that was pushing the fire. We're dealing with a field full of cornstalks that burn easily. Thankfully, it wasn't standing corn, but the fire did move very rapidly through the field. So, it did take a lot of help from neighboring fire department agencies."
Roberts credits the other agencies for their mutual aid in bringing the fire under control. He also thanks local residents for their assistance.
"We received a lot of help from area farmers who saw the smoke, and brought tractors and discs," said Roberts, "and really, they helped us gain control of the fire."
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Pottawattamie County remains under an open burning ban until further notice.