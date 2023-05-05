(Red Oak) -- Firefighters battled a garage fire in Red Oak Thursday night.
Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce says crews were dispatched to reports of a structure fire at 308 East Valley Street shortly before 9:45 p.m. with arriving crews reporting that the back of the garage exterior on the property was fully engulfed in flames along with a grill that was also on fire. Bruce says firefighters were able to knock down the fire quickly and fire ground operations ended around 10:30 p.m. Authorities say there were no injuries to emergency personnel or the residents, however the rear wall of the garage was completely destroyed and some interior items were damaged.
Upon investigation, Bruce says it was determined that the neighbor at 306 East Valley had started his grill, which was located directly behind the garage, and it later caught fire and the flames extended to the rear portion of the structure. He adds the tenants and landowners of 308 East Valley, Bill and Sherry Bourlan, are collecting a list of damaged items.
The Stanton and Elliott Fire Departments, Red Oak Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, and Montgomery County Communications Center were among the assisting agencies.