(Red Oak) -- Several KMAland fire crews battled a large house fire in Red Oak Tuesday evening.
Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce says his department was dispatched shortly after 6:45 p.m. to 1903 200th Street, or East Summit Street, for a reported house fire with flames visible. Authorities say the first arriving engine reported heavy fire from the north side of the residence with the fire extending into the first floor. However, all occupants, including three adults and one child, were verified to have evacuated with no injuries.
Bruce says crews first conducted exterior fire ground operations before quickly transitioning to interior fire suppression and search and rescue operations. Bruce says the fire appears to have originated from a fire pit roughly 10 yards to the north of the residence before wind driven embers ignited the accumulated vegetation along a fence line and started the northwest portion of the first floor on fire. Fire ground operations were terminated around 9:45 p.m.
Authorities say the house, which is owned by Jane Waltz, is uninhabitable at this time due to extensive fire, smoke, and water damage and the Red Cross is assisting the occupants as needed. Bruce adds there was one minor injury to a law enforcement officer that was assisting with hydrant hook-up and deploying fire hose. The officer was treated and released from the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital without complication.
Agencies responding in mutual aid included the Stanton, Elliott, and Essex Fire Departments, Red Oak Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Montgomery County Communications, MidAmerican Utilities, and the American Red Cross.