(Atlantic) -- Atlantic school officials are assessing damage after a fire at the district's middle school Tuesday.
Firefighters were called to the school building just after 12:30 p.m. when construction workers saw smoke coming from the roof. Atlantic Fire Chief Tom Cappel was the first on the scene and says flames were visible as the fire grew.
No injuries were reported and crews were able to extinguish the blaze. Superintendent Steve Barber says the district is still assessing the damage.
Barber says the district plans to hire a professional mitigation service to conduct cleanup operations. He says the district will determine a plan for middle school students leading up to the school year that begins August 23rd. The fire's cause is currently under investigation by the State Fire Marshals Office.