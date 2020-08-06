(Red Oak) -- Red Oak fire officials say early notification prevented a major catastrophe involving hay bales Thursday morning.
Firefighters from two KMAland departments battled the hay bale fire at 1732 K Avenue shortly after 7 a.m.. Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce tells KMA News a passerby notified residents of smoke coming from a hoop building where approximately 100 bales were stored.
"That individual made contact with the owner," said Bruce. "He got early notification. They were able to get down there with their tractors to take a look at see what they had. They had about 20 hay bales on fire inside this hoop building. There was a total of about 100 bales inside of it at the time. So, they started removing the hay bales, and that allowed us the opportunity to begin suppression on the fire itself."
Bruce says about 20 hay bales suffered minor to moderate damage. Damage was also sustained to the hoop building's tarp. Bruce says the early warning, coupled with swift response by area farmers and firefighters, kept damage to a minimum.
"We're very fortunate up there that our farming community supports us," he said. "These folks just show up with tractors, and they've got the equipment that can get in there, and get those bales moved. Otherwise, it would be too hard for us. On this particular event, the fire was more towards the middle of the building. So, without their assistance, you're looking at 100 bales plus the building that are a total loss."
The chief says spontaneous combustion is the fire's cause.
"When they stack those in there," said Bruce, "if they've got a moisture content to them, the compression, and how close they're put together, and the compaction, the organic materials begin to break down, which generates heat. It's just the mere fact that it's hay, and that's Mother Nature's process."
Stanton's Fire Department, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, and Montgomery County Communications assisted Red Oak's department at the scene. Firefighters were at the scene for about an hour. No injuries were reported.