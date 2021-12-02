(Villisca) -- Firefighters battled a house fire in Villisca early Thursday morning.
The Villisca Fire Department says fighters were dispatched to 102 East 1st Street in Villisca for a reported residential structure fire at 6:27 a.m. After arriving four minutes later, crews verified everyone had safely exited the structure. Fire suppression operations lasted just over an hour and a half until 9:02 a.m.
The fire department says the fire was mainly contained to the upstairs northeast bedroom. However, the house did suffer significant smoke and water damage. The extent of the damage is still unknown at this time.
Fire crews believe the fire originated in the upstairs bedroom, potentially due to an overloaded extension cord. One minor child received a minor burn and was treated by Villisca Rescue and released to a parent. However, no injuries were reported among fire and rescue personnel.
Responding in mutual aid was Villisca Ambulance, Red Oak Rescue, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Communication Center, the Villisca Power Company, Villisca Public Works, and the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency.