(Red Oak) -- Red Oak fire officials say external repairs sparked a house fire Thursday evening.
Red Oak's Fire Department responded to the fire at 909 East Coolbaugh Street shortly before 7 p.m. Fire Chief John Bruce says the homeowner conducted exterior work to the residence, then went inside. After smelling smoke, the homeowner exited the house to find a fire in the area where the repairs had taken place. A neighbor began spraying water on the fire with a garden hose until firefighters arrived. Firefighters assisted the homeowner with ventilating smoke out of the house. Bruce says the fire didn't extend into the house's interior.
Damage to the house's shingles is estimated at a few hundred dollars. No injuries were reported. Bruce says the structure is livable . Firefighters were at the scene for more than a half hour.
Red Oak Police, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, and Montgomery County Communications assisted the sheriff's office at the scene.