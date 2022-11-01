(Red Oak) -- Firefighters battled a house fire in Red Oak late Tuesday morning.
Fire crews from three departments battled a house fire at 1500 Miller Avenue. Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce tells KMA News an off-duty firefighter reported the fire to Montgomery County's Communications Center half a block away from his house shortly after 11 a.m.
"The first truck on scene at 11:11 found a single-story residence with the rear of the house on fire," said Bruce. "We were able to establish that we had residents inside, so they began an exterior suppression operation. We got additional crews there, then we transferred into a interior fire suppression mode, and kept most of the fire throught that back part of the residence. It did encroach a little bit through the sliding doors and into the kitchen area."
Firefighters from Stanton and Elliott assisted Red Oak's department at the scene.
"We were sitting with about 15-16 firefighters on scene," he said. "We wrapped everything up about 12:57--so just about 1 o'clock this afternoon."
No one was home at the time of the fire. But, three dogs who were unable to escape perished. Bruce says an investigation determined the cause of the fire.
"The investigation has shown that we had a heat lamp in a chicken coup that was located underneath the deck, which is where the area of origin is for the fire," said Bruce. "The insurance company has been out. They arrived a short time ago, and are starting the process of working with the homeowner of getting that claim started. Hopefully, it's something they can get rehabbed and get those folks back into their home."
Red Oak Police, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Montgomery County Communications, MidAmerican Energy and the city's water department also assisted firefighters.