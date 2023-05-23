(Shenandoah) -- Firefighters battled a residential fire in Shenandoah late Monday night.
Shenandoah Fire and Rescue responded to the fire at a garage at 504 South Elm Street at around 8:50 p.m. Shenandoah Fire Chief Justin Marshall tells KMA News flames were visible from the structure upon arrival.
"When were dispatched, it was heavy fire," said Marshall. "We kind of knew that going into it. Upon arrival, we encountered a two-car garage on the west side of the property at 504 South Elm Street. We had heavy, heavy, heavy fire. Actually, it was in the alley between the 7th and 8th Avenues, in that area."
Marshall says the fire spread into some adjoining houses.
"Basically, we encountered a lot of extension," he said. "We had heavy extension into the residence, itself. We also had some minor extension into another house on the corner. So, the concentration was to get water on those other buildings and exposures on those other buildings as quickly as we could--which we were able to do."
Marshall says the properties suffered significant damage.
"The house will be able to be rebuilt and rehabbed," said Marshall, "but there was a lot of exterior cosmetic burning to the structure. We had to quite a bit of overhaul on that, as far as removing siding and that sort of thing. It (flames) actually got into the interior walls. So, we had to do quite a bit of work on that."
The chiefs credits a strong turnout and response by his department's volunteers with preventing further damage.
"I think we had probably about a 99% turnout," he said. "Out of 27 members, we had 26 last night--which was just phenomenal. So, we were able to work in crews, and kind of handle this on our own. Shenandoah Rescue stayed and took care of us for rehab--made sure we're hydrated, and made sure we're okay. Shenandoah Police provided security for us."
Marshall says an occupant inside the residence escaped without injury. Though the cause is undetermined, Marshall believes it was eletrical in nature. Firefighters were at the scene until 12:20 a.m.