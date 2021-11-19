(Red Oak) – Firefighters battled a trailer fire in Red Oak late Friday morning.
Red Oak’s Fire Department was dispatched to the Red Oak Landfill at around 11 a.m. on a report of a garbage hauler semitrailer on fire. Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce says flames were observed coming from the trailer upon arrival. However, landfill staff were able to move the trailer away from the building and unhook the semi. Bruce says ground operations were terminated shortly after 1:45 p.m. No one was injured.
Bruce says the trailer suffered significant damage. The exact amount is unknown at this time. An investigation determined the fire originated from garbage debris located towards the front of the trailer.
Stanton’s Fire Department provided tanker assistance under mutual aid. Other agencies assisting were the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County Emergency Management and Montgomery County Communications