(Nebraska City) -- Officials at Nebraska City's Arbor Day Farm say quick work by firefighters prevented a bigger catastrophe at the popular tourist attraction Wednesday evening.
Fire was reported at the Porter's Barbecue Restaurant on the farm grounds at around 6:45 p.m. Austin Mackrill is vice president of Arbor Day Farm. Mackrill tells KMA News Nebraska City's Fire Department went to work immediately upon arrival.
"We had a restaurant that was engulfed in flames," said Mackrill. "They did a fantastic job. We're just incredibly grateful to the local fire department, as well as the volunteer fire responders. They got it out quick. They did outstanding work, and they contained the fire just to the barbecue restaurant."
Mackrill says the Apple House Market attached to the restaurant suffered only smoke and heat damage, but no structural damage.
"Our Apple House Market, it's structurally sound," he said. "So, we're pleased that the historical part of our market is there. We think everything indicates that we might be able to use that structure--which is great. All the internal contents--the walls, the ceiling, of course--need to go from the smoke and heat destruction standpoint. But other than that, everything is just really contained to the major structural damage at Porter's Barbecue."
While the restaurant is a total loss, Mackrill says the business is expected to be rebuilt.
"We think that we can rebuild that," said Mackrill. "We have some ideas already rolling around today for rebuilding. We're excited for the future. We think we're going to be able to open up maybe next spring with our next concepts. But, we will be able to do some remote barbecue, as well. We're going to do some pop-up stands here on the property, with some tents. We think our smoker might have survived--it was outside. So, we're going to test it out and see, after we get the go-ahead from insurance."
Though the fire is still under investigation, Mackrill says state investigators believe an electrical problem caused the blaze. A full damage assessment is expected once the investigation is completed. No injuries were reported.