(Northboro) -- Multiple KMAland fire departments battled a house fire in Page County that spread into a nearby field Sunday afternoon.
At least three people were injured in the fire at 2980 C Avenue near Northboro. Coin Fire Department T.J. Horn tells KMA News his department and others were called the fire at around noon.
"We got there, and the house was fully engulfed," said Horn. "We had Shenandoah there, Westboro, Farragut, Braddyville. There were numerous departments there to help. The house was fully engulfed when we got there. Actually, it jumped the road and became a field fire, as well."
With high winds and dry conditions, Horn says the flames consumed more than just the field.
"It got into trees, brush piles and several acres," he said. "But, with the high winds we had yesterday (Sunday), it was just one of those that you'd get it put out, and the wind would pick it up, and it would start someplace else."
Horn says firefighters battled both the house and field fires simultaneously.
"With the multiple departments that we had there, we basically just divided and conquered," said Horn. "We had Westboro, and Shenandoah and Coin at the house. All the other departments just basically fought the field fire."
The injured were taken to Shenandoah Memorial Hospital. Names of the injured have not been released. The Northboro incident was just one of several field fires occurring in the area Sunday. Horn has this advice for those thinking about burning.
"Be as controlled as possible," he said, "and/or no fires, it at all possible. It's dry, and it doesn't look like it's going to get any better for a little while--especially like the winds that we had yesterday (Sunday)."
The cause of the fire has not been determined. The State Fire Marshall's Office has been contacted to investigate.