(Red Oak) -- Fire officials say a KMAland funeral home is a total loss following a fire Friday morning.
Crews from six area fire departments battled the fire at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel at 410 North 6th Street in Red Oak. Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce tells KMA News his department was dispatched at around 4:30 a.m. Red Oak police officers and Montgomery County sheriff's deputies arriving a few minutes later reported smoke and heat coming from the building, and windows cracking and covered with soot.
"Our fire engines arrived at 4:33, and reported a working structure fire," said Bruce. "So, that brings out automatic aid from the Elliott and Stanton Fire Departments. Our crews made an interior fire attack. They first started out from the west side main entrance, and advanced through and encountered a large amount of fire in the rear of the building, or the east side of the building on the first floor, as well as fire in the basement."
Bruce says another interior deployed on the building's east side assisted in suppressing the flames. Firefighters from Shenandoah, Essex and Villisca responded to help with salvage and overhaul operations. The chief says the additional personnel made the difference.
"It comes down to having people, having the firefighters who can do the entry work," he said, "and get in and get the fire suppressed. If you don't, you've got a small window in there where maybe you can advance in, and get the fire knocked down. Otherwise, it'll grow too fast on you, and then you'll have to remove crews, and go to what's called defensive fire operations. That's primarily when you watch the building just burn."
Firefighting operations ended shortly after 9:30 a.m.
"We had additional staff remain on the scene to assist them with removing records and property from the building so that they can get it secured," said Bruce. "They've been in contact with their insurance carrier. Thankfully, there were no funeral arrangements occurring, so we didn't have any of that to worry about. (There were) no injuries to firefighters or civilians."
State and local fire investigators determined faulty wiring in the building's basement sparked the fire.