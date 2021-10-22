(Red Oak) -- Fire officials say faulty wiring sparked a house fire in Red Oak Thursday morning.
Numerous local agencies joined Red Oak firefighters in battling a fire at a residence at 300 Market Street. Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce tells KMA News the fire at the one-and-a-half story structure was reported at around 9:20 a.m. Firefighters arrived approximately three minutes later.
"The first contingent that arrived at 9:23 reported heavy flames from the rear fo the structure," said Bruce. "We were also updated on the call that there were children and a male party inside the residence at the time. So, our crews breached the door, and went in and began a search and rescue operation. A few minutes later into the incident, we were updated that the children were not at that location, and that the male party had left the residence."
Firefighters brought the fire under control at around 10:20 a.m., and remained at the scene for about another hour. Bruce says an investigation by his agency and the State Fire Marshal's Office determined that faulty wiring on the back porch sparked the blaze.
"There were quite a few combustibles located on the back porch," said Bruce. "So, the faulty wiring, and sparking and heating of that ignited the combustibles on the back porch. From there, we had a fire."
While no injuries were reported, Bruce says the house sustained significant damage.
"The amount of fire, smoke and water damage is probably going to lead to this property being a total loss," said Bruce. "It is still standing, but the family feels they will probably not have the resources to make any repairs to it."
Multiple agencies provided mutual aid, including Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency, fire departments from Stanton, Essex and Emerson, Red Oak Police, th Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, MidAmerican Energy, Red Oak's water and street departments, Montgomery County Communications and the State Fire Marshall's Office.