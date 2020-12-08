(Red Oak) -- Firefighters from three KMAland departments battled a rural structure fire near Red Oak Tuesday morning.
Shortly after 6 a.m., Red Oak's Fire Department was dispatched to 1508 220th Street for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, emergency personnel found a 40-by-60 square foot Morton building engulfed in flames. Farm implement pieces and miscellaneous vehicles and equipment were stored inside the building. Fire departments from Stanton and Essex provided water tanker support under mutual aid. Ground operations were finished shortly before 7:45 a.m.
No injuries were reported, and the fire remains under investigation. The total amount of loss is unknown at this time.