(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are planning another round of fire hydrant flushing next month.
City officials say all hydrants from Ferguson Road south to Sheridan Avenue, and from Nishna Road south to A Avenue, will be flushed October 5th. Hydrant flushing from Thomas Avenue to Nishna Road is planned for October 6th. Flushing takes place from west to east both days. Red or brown water is expected when flushing the system. Officials say laundry, especially whites, should be avoided until the water clears--which should only take a few days. Iowa Department of Natural Resources officials recommend not drinking the water until it becomes clear.
Officials say flushing is done annually to clean out the water lines, and exercise the fire hydrants for fire protection.