(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah fire officials say fire prevention begins at an early age.
As part of National Fire Prevention Week, firefighters and fire cadet members presented the department's annual fire safety program to Shenandoah K-through-4th grade students at the JK-8 Building. Inside, students received a close-up look at the safety gear warn by firefighters during fire calls. Two Shenandoah fire trucks were parked outside the building, where firefighters demonstrated tools used in battling fires. Students also walked through one of the truck's cabs. Seth Nelson is the Shenandoah Fire Department's safety officer. Nelson tells KMA News it's important for students to know what to look for--and what to do--in case of a fire.
"We put on airpacks, and demonstrate what our gear is going to look like in case we ever have to come into a house fire and save them," said Nelson, "teach them not to be scared of us, or hide under the bed or in the closet. It's a great program to teach fire safety to kids on what not to do, and how to be safe."
Nelson believes stressing fire safety has an impact on elementary students.
"If we can start them young, and they grow up with that knowledge and keep building on it," he said, "hopefully, we can spark an interest in a fire career for them, to get them interested in possibly someday becoming a firefighter."
Nelson says the department's fire cadet program benefits both future firefighters and younger kids, as well.
"We have a great fire cadet program," said Nelson. "We have about eight members with us now. It teaches them what kind of skills we do. They can train right next to us. It teachers these younger kids to look up to them, and when they get of age, they can become part of the fire cadet program, as well."
Nelson says the fire department has answered 125 calls in 2022 thus far, and he hopes the knowledge gained from this year's program will help students avoid becoming part of tragedy. "Fire Won't Wait--Plan Your Escape" is the theme of this year's fire prevention week. More information is available from the National Fire Prevention Association's website.