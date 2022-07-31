(Red Oak) -- Firefighters battled a fire for nearly two hours at the Bunge Corporation in Red Oak early Sunday morning.
According to the Montgomery County Emergency Management, the Red Oak Fire Department was dispatched to the Bunge Corporation in Red Oak shortly after 1 AM Sunday morning for a reported fire within the building.
Upon arrival, it was determined the fire was located in the northeast dryer stack on the exterior portion of the building.
Aerial operations were deployed to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported and there wasn’t any damage to the interior portion of the building.
The Red Oak Fire Department, Red Oak Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County Communication aided in the efforts to stop the fire.