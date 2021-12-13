(Malvern) -- Crews from multiple KMAland fire departments are on the scene of a fire in downtown Malvern.
Scanner traffic indicates the blaze began shortly before 6 p.m. at Mulholland Grocery at 409 Main Street. Firefighters have started defensive operations in order to save other buildings in the downtown area.
In addition to multiple ladder trucks from Red Oak, Glenwood and Shenandoah, crews are being called in with tanker trucks to provide additional water to fight the blaze.
Mutual aid is being provided by fire and rescue personnel from multiple departments in Mills, Fremont, Montgomery, Page and Pottawattamie counties.
KMA News will have more on the fire as information is released by authorities.