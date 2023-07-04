(Red Oak) -- Authorities are looking for information regarding a fire in Red Oak early Tuesday morning.
According to Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce, the Red Oak Fire Department was dispatched to 500 West Coolbaugh Street around 2 AM for a detach garage fire.
The fire was quickly brought under control with minimal structural damage to the garage and no injuries were reported.
Firework debris was noted near the area. Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact the Red Oak Police Department at 712-623-6500.
The Elliott Fire Department, Red Oak Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Communications and Mid-American Utilities.