(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County Emergency Management reports an upstairs apartment fire in Red Oak on Sunday.
According to the report, at approximately 2:14 PM, Montgomery County Communications Center received multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting the fire at 615 North 3rd Street in Red Oak, located just north of the downtown square.
Officers with the Red Oak Police Department arrived on the scene immediately and confirmed all occupants were out of the apartment prior to Red Oak Fire arriving. Within four minutes, Red Oak Fire arrived and requested a second alarm structure fire response, bringing crews from the Stanton Fire Department, Elliott Fire Department and additional aerial support from the Glenwood Fire Department.
Fire crews made an immediate and aggressive interior attack of the fire and contained it to the original apartment. Smoke and water damage was reported through the structure.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but there are no reported injuries to any occupants or firefighters on the scene. However, two cats were located and deceased. The American Red Cross was contacted to assist five displaced adults due to the fire.
The Red Oak Fire Department was assisted by the Red Oak Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County Communications, Stanton FD, Elliott FD, Glenwood FD, Mid-American Energy, American Red Cross and the Iowa State Fire Marshall Office.