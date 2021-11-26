(Shenandoah) -- It's that time of the year when Christmas trees and lights pop up around KMAland.
But, one KMAland official warns some decorations can be real Grinches in terms of fire dangers. Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce outlined some yuletide decoration safety tips in an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week. Bruce says both artificial and real Christmas trees carry fire hazards if not handled carefully.
"When you're putting up your tree," said Bruce, "if it's an artificial tree, you want to make sure the label says fire resistant. That doesn't necessarily mean it won't burn, but it's resistant to fire, or can be extinguished quickly. If you're going to have a live tree, you want to make sure it's healthy, the needles aren't falling off of it, that it looks good and green. If the trunk has a little sap on it, that tells you it's a pretty fresh tree. And, you want to keep them watered on a regular basis. They really become flammable as they start to dry out. That's when you see situations occur with them."
Bruce also recommends keeping heat sources at least three feet away from trees. Then, there's the risks involving Christmas lights.
"You want to make sure there if you're putting up your Christmas lights," he said, "if it's outside, make sure that they're designed to be outside. The same as with inside. You want to make sure that you examine the lights to make sure everything is in working order, and that you don't have any wires exposes. Follow the manufacturer's recommendations. Typically, you see it's about three strings--that's all they want plugged into each other."
Power strips are usually in great demand with Christmas decorations. Bruce says make sure strips aren't overloaded while in use.
"If you start getting multiple strands into there," said Bruce, "you'll see that sometimes, they'll overheat, or if it's popping a breaker, that's just an indication that it's overloaded. So, you want to make sure that you're just not putting multiple strands in there, then seeing those type of failures occur. It warrants immediate attention, if that is the case."
Above all, Bruce stresses the need for working smoke detectors during the Christmas season--and all throughout the year. One other potential safety hazard involves ladders. The chief says make sure ladders are in good working condition, and that you use caution when climbing up onto roofs to hang outdoor Christmas lights. You can hear the full interview with John Bruce here: