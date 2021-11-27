(Clearfield) -- Multiple fire departments and first responders were sent to the scene of a major fire in Taylor County Saturday morning.
Fire was reported at the Iowa Cage Free egg production facility at 1641 Yellowstone Avenue in Clearfield shortly after 7:30 a.m. Departments from Clearfield, Bedford, Gravity, Sharpsburg, Lenox, Diagonal, Page County, Union County and Ringgold County were among those responding under mutual aid. At last report, all of the facility's occupants were out of the building, and firefighters were attempting to contain the fire to two of the complex buildings. No confirmed injuries were reported.
Further information on the fire was unavailable.