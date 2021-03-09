(Essex) -- Another house fire in KMAland demonstrates the dangers of open burning the past few days.
Firefighters from two KMAland department battled a house fire at 904 Nebraska Avenue in Essex Monday afternoon. Essex Fire Chief Todd Franks tells KMA News heavy smoke was pouring from the south side of the house upon firefighters' arrival at around 2:30 p.m.
"The neighbor was burning the leaves for the homeowner," said Franks, "and it went to the side of the house, and went up, and caught the siding (on fire), and got inside. The homeowner was asleep, and he had some lucky neighbors that pulled him out of the house, got him up and got him out of the house."
Franks says firefighters from Essex and Shenandoah launched a defensive attack on the structure's back side.
"They called Shenandoah for mutual aid," he said. "Then, we started working on the inside of the house. It got up into the attic. We vented the house. We were on scene approximately until 6:30."
Franks say the house is a total loss. No injuries were reported. A open burning ban remains in effect for Page County--and Franks says it's needed.
"A burn ban is awesome right now," said Franks. "What we're finding out is that the brush piles that were lit two, three weeks ago are rekindling in this wind. I wouldn't light nothing. It's very dry--very, very dry."
Monday's house fire was the third of four blazes battled by the Essex department, alone, over the past three days. Two fire calls were answered on Sunday. Essex firefighters were also dispatched to a bulldozer fire late Tuesday morning.