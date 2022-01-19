(Villisca) -- Firefighers battled a fire in Villisca early Wednesday morning.
Shortly after midnight, the Villisca Fire Department was dispatched to 407 East 6th Street on a report of flames coming from the basement of a residential structure. Fire crews arriving at the scene at around 12:15 a.m. reported an evacuation of occupants was underway, and that moderate smoke was coming from the front door. Firefighters initially located the fire in the basement, and began defensive supression efforts to knock down the flames. While originating in the basement--where a space heater was located next to a bed--the fire also extended into the interior kitchen/living room on the first floor. Fire crews located the fire growth within the walls with their thermal cameras, and contained the blaze to the basement and kitchen/living room walls.
Fire officials say the extent of the house's damage is unknown at this time, but say it could be livable after necessary repairs. The American Red Cross was contacted, as the fire displaced four adults and one child. No injuries were reported.
Agencies assisting Villisca's Fire Department include Villisca Public Works, Villisca Power, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, the Villisca Ambulance Service, Red Oak Rescue, Alliant Energy and the American Red Cross.