(Shenandoah) – A firearm was confiscated from an elementary student in Shenandoah Monday.
In a message to district families, K-8 Principal Aaron Burdorf confirmed that a student in the elementary school brought a firearm to school. When a staff member was notified of the firearm, the weapon was confiscated, the student was removed, and parents were notified. Additionally, law enforcement and the superintendent’s office were both notified of the incident.
School officials say there is no reason to believe that there is any further threat to anyone at the school. The student involved will be subject to school board policy, as well as appropriate laws that govern weapons on school grounds.