(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs man faces three-and-a-half years in prison on federal firearms charges.
U.S. Attorney Richard D. Whestphal announces that 42-year-old Domingo Ace Vasquez III was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Council Bluffs Friday to 42 months in prison for prohibited person in possession of a firearm. District Court Senior Judge Robert W. Pratt also ordered three years of supervised release at the conclusion of his prison term.
Vasquez was charged in connection with an investigation beginning in February, when Council Bluffs Police officers responded to a call regarding a man with a gun and methamphetamine. Officers found Vasquez with a 9 mm pistol in his possession. A drug dog made a positive indication and alert on Vasquez's vehicle, and a loaded magazine that fit the gun was found inside the vehicle.
The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Council Bluffs Police investigated the case.