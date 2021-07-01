(Council Bluffs) -- A Pottawattamie County man faces more than three years in prison in connection with a federal firearms conviction.
Thirty-three-year-old Garrett Duane Hanika of Council Bluffs was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Council Bluffs this week to 41 months in prison for felon and drug user in possession of a firearm. U.S. District Court Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger also sentenced Hanika to three months of supervised release.
Court documents indicate Hanika was attempting to elude officers and traveling at speeds of 60 mph in a 35-mph zone down the center turn lanes on Broadway in Council Bluffs. After crashing his vehicle, the suspect attempted to run. Hanika was later apprehended with a loaded Bryco Model 48, .380 caliber pistol found in his car.
Acting U.S. Attorney Richard D. Whestphal for the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. Council Bluffs Police and the Bureau of Alchol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.