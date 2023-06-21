(Red Oak) -- KMAland firefighters battled an abandoned house fire in Red Oak late Tuesday night.
Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce says the Montgomery County Communications Center took a report of a residential structure fire at 300 East Market Street just after 11:45 p.m. with the first firefighters arriving on scene shortly after 11:50 p.m. Upon arrival to the abandoned and city owned property, authorities say firefighters reported the structure was fully involved with another residential structure to the east exposed to the blaze.
Bruce says defensive ground operations began and automatic aid was implemented with the Elliott and Stanton Fire Stations responding. Authorities say the fire was brought under control shortly before 12:30 a.m. and ground operations ceased at 2 a.m. No injuries were reported, however the neighboring residence sustained roughly $20,000 in damage from the heat exposure. Bruce says the property was slated for demolition by the city as a dilapidated structure and had also previously burned October 21, 2021.
Other agencies responding in mutual aid included the Red Oak Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Montgomery County Communications, MidAmerican Utilities, and Red Oak Public Works.
The fire remains under investigation and remains classified as intentionally set. Any residents in the area who may have information on the fire are asked to contact the Red Oak Police Department at 712-623-6500 or the Red Oak Fire Department at 712-623-6504.