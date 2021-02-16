(Shenandoah) -- Firefighters coped with the extreme cold in battling a fire in Shenandoah late Monday evening.
Shenandoah's Fire Department was dispatched to a garage fire at 911 West Summit at around 5:17 p.m. Firefighters found heavy smoke and a large working fire upon arrival, and initiated defensive operations to prevent the fire from spreading into other nearby structures. Firefighters battled subzero temperatures, snow and ice during the fire. Firefighters from Coin and Essex provided mutual aid.
Fire officials say a wood burning furnace inside the garage caused the fire, which was accidental. Officials say the structure suffered heavy damage. No injuries were reported. Firefighters were at the scene approximately two hours.
Shenandoah EMS, Shenandoah Police, the Essex and Coin fire departments, MidAmerican Energy and Shenandoah's Street Department assisted Shenandoah's fire crews at the scene.