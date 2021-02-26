(Red Oak) -- No injuries were reported following a house fire in Red Oak Thursday evening.
Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce says his department was called to 209 East Maple Street around 10:30 p.m. when a Red Oak Police Officer reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the home. Firefighters arrived on scene approximately 10 minutes later and performed a quick offensive fire attack in the front room area on the first floor.
Firefighters were able to contain the blaze and conduct salvage and overhaul operations as the fire had burned through several ceiling joists and wood framing components. All five occupants were not home at the time of the fire and were put into contact with the Red Cross.
Bruce says the cause of the fire appears to be faulty wiring in the front room ceiling. The exact dollar amount of damage is unknown at this time. The Red Oak Fire Department was assisted by the Stanton and Elliott fire departments, Montgomery County Emergency Management, Red Oak Police, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, MidAmerican Utilities and the Montgomery County Communications Center.