UPDATED STORY 9:28 p.m. February 23rd, 2022
(Shenandoah) -- It took firefighters from two KMAland departments to bring a garage fire in Shenandoah under control Wednesday morning.
Shenandoah's Fire Department was dispatched to a garage fire located in the alley of 307 East Thomas Avenue shortly after 10:45 a.m. Shenandoah Fire Chief Justin Marshall says the fire was located in the loft area of the structure. Firefighters encountered heavy black smoke from the eave and soffit area of the structure, and ventilated the building to remove heavy heat and smoke.
Marshall says crews braved frigid conditions. The Essex Fire Department provided additional manpower to relieve cold, fatigued firefighters.
The chief says the fire was accidental in nature and originated in the middle of the structure in the loft area above the ground floor. Faulty electrical wiring is believed to be cause. All occupants escaped without injury. Two firefighters were treated for minor injuries and released. The structure is a total loss with no estimated dollar amount at this time.
All units and personnel were released from the scene at 1:35 p.m. In addition to Essex firefighters, Shenandoah EMS, Shenandoah Police Department, the Shenandoah Street Department and MidAmerican Energy assisted Shenandoah's firefighters at the scene.
ORIGINAL STORY 11:49 a.m. 2/23/22
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah firefighters braved freezing temperatures in battling a structure fire Wednesday morning.
The fire was reported in the 300 block of East Thomas Avenue. Further information regarding the fire is unavailable at this time.