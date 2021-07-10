(Shenandoah) – Fire damaged a Shenandoah residence early Saturday afternoon.
Shenandoah’s Fire Department responded to a house fire at 202 West Nishna Road at approximately 12:45 p.m. Essex’s department provided additional firefighters under mutual aid. Shenandoah Fire Chief Justin Marshall says firefighters mounted an interior attack on the fire. No injuries were reported, and no occupants were home at the time of the fire. Firefighters did rescue three family pets.
Marshall says the house suffered no structural damage. Interior damage was limited to household contents from smoke, heat, and water. The fire was ruled accidental. No dollar estimate of the damage was available.
Firefighters were on scene for approximately 2 ½ hours. Other agencies assisting were Shenandoah Police Department. Shenandoah EMS and MidAmerican Energy.