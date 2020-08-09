(Red Oak) — Firefighters from multiple departments battled a kitchen fire Sunday morning in Red Oak.
Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce says firefighters were dispatched to 111 East Joy Street around 10 a.m. for a fire inside of a house. Bruce says firefighters found the fire in the kitchen area on the first floor and began suppression efforts, while other firefighters searched the house.
Firefighters were able to rescue a dog who was unharmed, while the two residents were able to leave the house. Both residents were evaluated at the scene but refused transport by ambulance for further treatment.
Bruce says the fire originated in an over-the-range microwave. The house is livable with moderate fire and smoke damage in the kitchen and minor smoke damage to the rest of the house. Firefighters from Stanton and Elliott, as well as the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County Communications, Red Oak Police and MidAmerican Energy all assisted at the scene.