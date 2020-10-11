Shenandoah Fire Department
Buy Now

(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's Fire Department responded to at least two fire calls in recent days.

At least one call involved a grass fire. Firefighters were sent to a brush fire Thursday afternoon near the vicinity of 202 Street and I Avenue. Officials say at least five acres were consumed by the blaze. The cause of the fire was undetermined. Firefighters were sent to the scene at 3:37 p.m., and returned to the fire station at approximately 4:50 p.m.

Firefighters also responded to a clothes dryer fire in at residence at 11133 Highway 2 at around 9:30 that evening. Fire officials say the house sustained minimal smoke damage. Firefighters were at scene roughly a half hour.

No fires were reported to the department on Friday or Saturday.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.