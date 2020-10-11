(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's Fire Department responded to at least two fire calls in recent days.
At least one call involved a grass fire. Firefighters were sent to a brush fire Thursday afternoon near the vicinity of 202 Street and I Avenue. Officials say at least five acres were consumed by the blaze. The cause of the fire was undetermined. Firefighters were sent to the scene at 3:37 p.m., and returned to the fire station at approximately 4:50 p.m.
Firefighters also responded to a clothes dryer fire in at residence at 11133 Highway 2 at around 9:30 that evening. Fire officials say the house sustained minimal smoke damage. Firefighters were at scene roughly a half hour.
No fires were reported to the department on Friday or Saturday.