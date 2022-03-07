(Shenandoah) -- Fireworks would only be fired off on Independence Day under a proposed change in Shenandoah's fireworks ordinance.
At its regular meeting Tuesday evening at 6 at City Hall, the Shenandoah City Council holds a public hearing on an amendment to the current ordinance, limiting fireworks to July 4th until 11 p.m. Currently, fireworks are allowed in the city July 1st-4th and New Year's Eve. But, Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News city officials propose the change because of numerous complaints from residents.
"Last year, there were a number of complaints from citizens," said Lyman. "Mayor Hunt at the time decided he would not take any action, and leave it for the new mayor. Mayor McQueen has looked at the issue, and spoke to a number of citizens, and this is proposal he's put forth to address that situation."
In a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Mayor Roger McQueen says he proposed the amendment after talking with his predecessor, Dick Hunt, about the complaints. McQueen says it's not just the noise that bothers people.
"It was from pet owners," said McQueen. "I've got a lot of letters from veterans, also from homeowners who had some property damage. Me and Mayor Hunt talked about it before I was even elected. I told him what I was thinking would probably be the best for everyone."
McQueen also talked to police and fire officials regarding the proposed changes. He says citizens may still shoot off fireworks on July 4th.
"We just hope everybody will abide by the rules," said McQueen. "Cut if off at 11, don't be shooting them over your neighbor's house, etc. If everybody does it correctly, and we don't get a bunch of calls at the police department, we can look at this ordinance being changed down the road."
Also on the agenda: a public hearing on the city's fiscal 2023 budget, with a property tax levy of $16.19 per thousand dollars valuation--a decrease from this fiscal year's levy of $17.04 per thousand. Other public hearings are set interim financing for the city's new aerial fire truck, and on the transfer of city property at 1007 8th Avenue to Jeff and Janet Palmer. In addition, the council will discuss setting a public hearing on proposed changes to the city's animal control ordinances, bids on new playground equipment at Priest Park, and an Iowa Department of Transporting proposal for funding for replacing the bridge on Southwest Road.