(Shenandoah) – Proposed changes in the city of Shenandoah’s fireworks ordinances were snuffed out at Tuesday night’s regular council meeting.
By a 4-to-1 vote, the council tabled amendments to the existing ordinance, which called for reducing the time period for legal fireworks usage to July 4th until 11 p.m. Under current regulations, fireworks can be shot off July 1st through the 4th, and on New Year’s Eve. Council members shelved the changes after hearing pros and cons from residents during a public hearing. Richard Jones questioned the number of residents who actually supported the changes. Jones claims reducing the number of days fireworks would be fired off would infringe on people’s freedoms – including veterans.
“This holiday period is for all of us to celebrate the freedoms granted by the many, many years of much struggle and strife,” said Jones. “Let’s please make certain that the rights and freedoms of all residents are completely considered prior to abandoning 80% of our current fireworks ordinance, by the voices of a few to affect the many.”
Kim Terry spoke in favor of the proposed changes. While saying he wasn’t against fireworks, Terry spoke of problems at his residence following recent Independence Day holidays.
“We woke up the morning after the 4th of July,” said Terry. “It looked like a war zone out our front yard. The street was littered with trash and fireworks debris. Upon further investigation, I got a ladder and climbed up on our roof. I found three charred shingles. We had new lawn furniture – cloth covered – that had two charred places on it. I had a burned hole in the bed liner of my pickup, which tells me these fireworks are not fully discharged when they reach their final resting place.”
Terry called on safety and responsibility in the city’s ordinances -- something he says is missing.
Councilman Kim Swank stated his opposition toward the proposed changes. Saying his family was “pro-fireworks,” Swank says the amendment would adversely affect his family’s celebration. He also alleged the changes would prevent the planned fireworks show at Sportsman’s Park July 2nd – a claim Mayor Roger McQueen refuted.
“They don’t get to do the thing they’ve been planning, and to draw people to town,” said Swank.
“Why would they not?” asked McQueen.
“Because it’s against the ordinance!” Swank angrily replied. “You’re the one saying only the 4th of July!”
“Yes, but it’s saying private (fireworks),” replied McQueen. “I didn’t say anything about a commercial thing. I said private.”
“Okay, a private one uses smaller things,” Swank responded. “A community one uses the big aerials. They go up a lot higher in the air, shoot up a lot, make just as much noise as if they shooting them in the backyard.”
McQueen says he proposed the amendments following discussions with former mayor Dick Hunt, who received numerous citizens’ complaints.
“Originally, I’ll be totally honest, I was completely opposed to having any fireworks in Shenandoah,” said McQueen, “because something is going to happen. Somebody’s going to get hurt, we were going to lose a building, or whatever.
“But after consideration, after I talked to the fire department, the police department, some of the other ones, we came up with an idea to give everybody once chance on one day to do it right.”
After considerable discussion, Councilwoman Cindy Arman motioned to approve the amendment’s first reading, but it died for lack of second. Councilwoman Rita Gibson then motioned to table the amendment for re-evaluation, with all but Swank voting in favor.
In other business Tuesday, the council…
--- approved the city’s fiscal 2023 budget.
--- approved proceedings on the issuance of capital loan notes not to exceed $1 million for the city’s new aerial fire truck.
--- awarded the bid for Priest Park’s all-accessible playground equipment to Crouch Recreation, as recommended by the city’s park and recreation board.
--- accepted the Iowa Department of Transportation’s offer for city bridge funding to replace the Southwest Road bridge.
--- approved the solicitation of sealed bids for cash rent for crop and hay ground located near Shenandoah Municipal Airport, and hay ground near Shenandoah’s Water Treatment Plant and city well sites.
--- approved the deed to property located at 1007 8th Avenue to Jeff and Janet Palmer.
--- set a public hearing for March 22nd at 6 p.m. for amendments to the city’s animal at large ordinance.
--- approved the annual report of the Caroline C. Wilson Testamentary Trust.
--- approved a temporary exclusion of the city’s ordinance regarding public consumption in Sportsman’s Park for registered riders and support staff of the Birds and Bees Bike Ride on the Wabash Trace May 21st.
--- approved the rate of $12 per hour for part-time Golf Course Pro Shop Manager Dennis Grebert.
Also Tuesday night, the council honored Shenandoah High School’s state champion boys bowling team.