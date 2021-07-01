(Council Bluffs) -- A local group dedicated to free speech is helping to celebrate the birth of America in a large way.
Local citizens of the group Free Speech America are sponsoring a Fireworks Spectacular event, featuring a day of fun activities Sunday at 6 p.m. at Westfair just outside of Council Bluffs. Martin Cannon is one of the event's organizers. He says the day includes live music from Nebraska Showdown, comedian Johnny Beehner, bounce houses and several food trucks.
"We're going to have the singing of the National Anthem, presentation of colors and we're going to honor the military and law enforcement," said Cannon. "We're also going to have speakers, good speakers, talking about the importance of free speech and the greatness of America. Then, we'll cap it off with a very, very nice fireworks show. It is free to the public. If you want to buy a hot dog at a food truck, of course, you need to pay for that, but that's the only thing."
Cannon says the day will also feature a flyover from a World War II aircraft.
"The flyover will be an AT-6 World War II warbird that's stationed at the airport nearby," said Cannon. "That's a really neat plane. I've stood on the tarmac next to it to watch it take off, and it is just magnificent. It's owned and will be run some real neat guys who have a lot of flight experience and military experience. It's a very neat deal. We're hoping it's only the first of what becomes an annual Council Bluffs tradition for the whole area."
The evening is capped off by a fireworks show with over $20,000 worth of fireworks slated to go off. Cannon says the event is being put on by the group Free Speech America, with the help of community sponsorships.
"It's a group of concerned citizens who have gathered around the idea that we need to have civil discourse in our society and plenty of it, just in order to govern ourselves," said Cannon. "We're supporting the basic idea of free speech in an environment when it's kind of getting attacked from all sides."
The event takes place at the Westfair Fairgrounds and Amphitheater on Highway 6 east of Council Bluffs. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.