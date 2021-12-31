(Clarinda) -- The Lied Public Library in Clarinda is starting a new annual reading challenge.
Circulation librarian, Karen Brandt, joined the KMA "Morning Show" on Friday and discussed the new reading challenge.
Brandt says the idea for the program came from another Iowa library.
"It is a brand new program that we're starting in 2022," Brandt said. "So, it will be the first time that we've done it. I went to the Iowa Library Association Conference back in October, and there was another Iowa library that had done a similar program. They did a session on it that I went to, and I started thinking about it.
"I was thinking that it is something we could do here in Clarinda. We were trying to think of some new fresh ideas for 2022 and new ways to bring engagement between the people of Clarinda and the library."
Brandt describes how this new challenge will work.
"It is a year-long challenge. It will run from January 1st to December 31st. People can register on Read Squared on the library website," Brandt continued. "Or they can come in and register in person. They can log in online or on paper. We have paper logs if they would prefer. What they do is log each book that they read throughout the year. They keep a running list. At the end of the year, we just need a total number of books they've read for the year."
For more information about the Great Reading Challenge, visit ClarindaPublicLibrary.org or call the library at 712-542-2416.
You can hear the full interview with Brandt below.