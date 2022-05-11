(Bedford) -- First Baptist Church of Bedford is getting ready for a week of hope and encouragement.
From Friday, May 13-Friday, May 20, the First Baptist Church will be holding an old-fashioned, outdoor tent revival. Titled "Inspiration on Oak Street," the revival will feature meetings, sermons, and singing. Joining the KMA "Morning Show" from First Baptist Church, David Dukes and Abbie O'Dell say they wanted to provide a way to bring a powerful message to those that need it.
"We felt that we needed to be doing more to reach our community," said O'Dell. "There were a lot of needs-- a lot of hurts, a lot of brokenness. We wanted to bring some hope and the gospel to these people to reach them to give them a better hope for the future."
Dukes continues by mentioning that First Baptist Church will have a few special guests to help spread their message of hope.
"We're going to have a real-life, professional evangelist out of Tennessee his name is D.R. Harrison," said Dukes. "Also, we're going to feature live music from Sarah Davison and her band High Road."
Dukes and O'Dell say they're excited to see everyone get involved and join in what's sure to be an uplifting week.
Inspiration on Oak Street will kick off May 13 at 6:30PM. Each night's meeting will begin at 6:30PM, with Sunday's switching to 10AM and 5PM. The revival will be held in the big tent on Oak Street, just off Highway 2 on the west side of Bedford by the football field. For more information on events and times, call 712-523-2820. You can hear the full interview here: