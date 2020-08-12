(Glenwood) -- Coronavirus has turned deadly for one Mills County resident.
Mills County Public Health and the county's emergency management agency Wednesday afternoon announced the county's first death associated with COVID-19. The individual was in the age range of 61-to-80, and was the county's 42nd positive case. Officials say the person died in a hospital setting from the virus, which was originally contracted by community spread.
In a press release, Mills County Public Health Administrator Julie Lynes said, quote, "It is with heavy heart I make this announcement, and we wish to extend our sympathy to this individual's family. Mills County Public Health and all of our key partners throughout the county and state continue to work to limit the spread and impact of this virus in our communities."
Earlier this week, County Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Larry Hurst discussed the need for residents to protect themselves from COVID-19 in an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program.
"When they're out and about, self protect," said Hurst. "This mask thing--there's a lot of pros and cons on masks, I guess, going around. But, you need to social distance, self protect, take care of yourself, and when you feel like you're not feeling good, stay home and get a medical opinion, and check yourself out. And, of course, take care of your family."
Iowa's coronavirus website listed 92 total cases in Mills County on Wednesday. More information on Iowa's total cases is available from coronavirus.iowa.gov.