(Shenandoah) -- Each year, the number of online shoppers increases during the holiday season, along with an increase in scams.
That's according to First Heritage Bank President Rusty Hunter and CEO and CFO Mandy Fielder. The Shenandoah-based bank officials are advising shoppers of the latest trends and scams to look out for this holiday season. Fielder says one of the forms that has been on the rise lately is an imposter scam.
"These people are calling and pretending to be somebody from somewhere and they've even mentioned Shazam before," said Fielder. "But they're trying to verify a transaction on your account -- maybe an Amazon account or PayPal account for a large amount -- trying to alert the person and scare them into giving them information."
Fielder says that information can range from social security numbers, date of birth, their mother's maiden name, or any account, debit, or credit card numbers. In addition, Hunter says some of the strategies used by scam callers have become more refined, making it more difficult to tell if it is indeed a scam.
"One of the things that we see now that people probably haven't seen in the past is you can get a phone call now and the phone call will read on your caller-ID that it's coming from Amazon," Hunter explained. "And the number on the screen could be the correct number to Amazon, but people can literally go out on the app store and download a $5 app and have the ability to do that."
Hunter says the scams are coming up a little sooner than usual. They have had at least three or four individuals report the Amazon scam in the last month, which is usually a more familiar figure over an entire year. With the scammers also typically targeting older individuals, Hunter says it's crucial to develop a trusted source.
"If you get a call from somebody like a credit card or whatever," he said, "hang up the phone and call the number back that you know is the correct number. You can verify a lot of things that way."
Hunter also recommends keeping a close eye on bank statements to ensure nothing is out of place. Should you feel you've become a victim of a scam or fraud, on top of calling your bank, Fielder says there are other steps you can take.
"We'd also recommend contacting the credit reporting agencies and they can put a credit freeze or a fraud alert on their credit report and also report the fraud to the Federal Trade Commission to let them know what's going on," she said. "Then, once a year you can obtain a free credit report by going to annaulcreditreport.com or calling 877-322-8228 to obtain your free credit report."
To learn more about scams in the area, contact First Heritage Bank in Shenandoah at 712-246-5118, or reach out to your respective bank.