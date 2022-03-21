(Des Moines) — The chair of the Republican Party in Iowa says he hopes the state maintains its first-in-the-nation status when it comes to the presidential nominating process.
Earlier this month, members of the Democratic National Committee floated a potential plan that would move Iowa out of the coveted spot of being the first state to hold a caucus to pick a presidential nominee. State GOP Chair Jeff Kaufmann says on the Republican side, Iowa’s status is safe.
"(RNC Chair) Ronna Romney McDaniel appointed me to chair the Presidential Nominating Commission for the country," said Kaufmann. "That tells you a little bit right there about where her heart is if you appoint an Iowan. As of right now, our plan to maintain our first-in-the-nation status is going exactly as we wanted it to. We're making the arguments, we're making the case and at this point right now, my colleagues on the RNC, I believe they are going to give us the honor of leading off again."
The DNC did not formally vote on the proposal this month, but are planning on having monthly meetings to shape the nominating process. Kaufmann says the issue is one that Democrats and Republicans in Iowa can unite on.
"My colleagues across the aisle, I want them to succeed in this," said Kaufmann. "We stand shoulder-to-shoulder, Democrats and Republicans, in this. I think they are doing everything they possibly can. I don't have to contend with California and New York and they do. Regardless of what the Democrats determine to do, I fully expect that the Republicans are going to lead off and I truly want the Democrats with me on that journey."
Iowa has held its status as first-in-the-nation since 1972.