(Sioux Falls) -- Two Midwestern banks are combining forces under a merger announced Thursday.
Officials with First Interstate Bank and Great Western Bank announced they're entering into a "definitive agreement" under which the companies will combine into an all-stock transaction. Under the terms of the agreement--unanimously approved by both companies' board of directors--Great Western Bank will merger into First Interstate Bank, with the combined banks operating under the First Interstate moniker. Once the conversion is complete, officials say First Interstate will be one of the region's largest financial institutions, with more than $32 billion in assets and more than 300 branches across 14 states.
Pending regulatory and shareholder approvals, the transaction is expected to close during the first calendar quarter of 2022. The switch of Great Western Bank branches to First Interstate Bank is expected to take place during the second calendar quarter of next year.